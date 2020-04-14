Check out Dipika's special gesture for Shoiab

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye.

The duo is loved by the audiences and have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago.

Now the two are considered as one of the most loveable couples of the television industry.

Fans love their adorable chemistry. The two set major relationship goals for their fans.

They are indeed an ideal couple, who help each other with all possible chores in the house.

We came across a video where Dipika has written some beautiful lines for Shoaib that will melt your heart.

She recites a poem for him during their Nach Baliye days which makes contestants and the judges emotional.

Dipika as she narrates it gets emotional and Shoaib gives her hug and kisses her.

Some of the fans have commented that this couple is made in heaven, their chemistry, their love touches the heart.

While some of them have applauded Dipika for such a romantic poem and said that they both compliment each other and they should come on the screen once again.

No doubt that Dipika and Shoaib show major PDA through their social media accounts. Through Tik Tok videos and various other posts.

Shoaib was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan whereas Dipika was seen as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

