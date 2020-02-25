News

Check out Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka’s sizzling rehearsal for family event

25 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka make for one of the most adorable couples. Drashti is popularly known for playing the role of Geet in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Nandini in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. During Jhalak Dikhhla Jha, she confirmed her relationship with Neerajm an entrepreneur.

The duo are a major sensation on the internet and social media. Lot of fans adore the duo, who tied their knot on February 21, 2015.

Currently, the couple is busy with the preparations for Neeraj’s sister Shivani Khemka’s sangeet ceremony.  Fans have shared multiple videos of them rehearsing on Instagram.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think about it.

