Check out how Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan RUNG IN their DIWALI together!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes sure has a lot of friends in the industry. She bonds very well with her co-stars from all her shows, be it Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi or her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kii.



From pranks and fun moments on the sets of the show and swimming together with her girl gang, Pooja Banerjee and Hina Khan, to recreating moments from films with Shubhaavi Choksey and posing with Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand, she shares a chemistry with most of her colleagues.



And this time, the actress rung in her Diwali with Parth, Sahil, and her other co-actors. She had a gala time, which is evident from the pictures she has posted on her social media handle.

Isn't Erica gorgeous?