Check out how Harbhajan Singh pulls Irfan Pathan’s leg

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh certainly know how to treat their fans!

Irfan, who is set to make his film debut, and Harbhajan Singh, who is married to actress Geeta Basra, are two handsome lads from the world of cricket.

The two are quite active on social media. They regularly post something to treat their fans. Some posts give a glimpse of their professional life while others are slices of life which are a treat to the eyes.

Well, talking about the duo, right now, we are absolutely loving their bromance. Earlier, we saw how Irfan, who announced his retirement recently, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati wherein he can be seen posing with Harbhajan. And now, Harbhajan has shared a picture with him. He wrote an interesting caption. Pulling his buddy’s leg, he wrote, “Why so serious ?”

Take a look below:

Speaking about Irfan’s film, he is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian film starring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony.