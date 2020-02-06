Check out how Reem Shaikh and Roshni Walia looked ‘THEN and NOW’

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tujhse Hai Raabta.

The actress plays the role of Kalyani Malhar Rane opposite Sehban Azim. Fans are loving Reem and Sehban's jodi, and this is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity. We have seen Reem donning various looks in the show.

People are in love with the narrative and the equation between protagonist Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar. How their relationship progresses and redefines itself is something people love watching. Lead actress Reem is much appreciated for her role and the way she projects her character.

On the other hand, Roshni who plays the lead in the upcoming show Tara From Satara and will be seen in a non-glam look. Roshni who is a style icon herself sets the bar very high when it comes to setting trends has always been a social media favourite for her diva looks but in the show Tara from Satara, she plays a simple small town girl. The actor who has sharp features and is famous for her beauty will be seen carrying the girl next door look and the pictures speak a thousand words.

Today let us take a look at how the two actresses have evolved and how they looked back then and now!