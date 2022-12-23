Check out how Sahil Phull pacifies Megha Chakraborty after she gets upset

MUMBAI: Megha Charakorty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She is currently ruling the Tv screens with his performance in the titular role of the hit show Imlie. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

Megha and her Kaatelal and Sons co-star Sahil Phull share a strong friendship. The duo usually share pictures and fan edits of each other on their social media accounts. Recently Megha shared a collage with Sahil Phull. She looks upset with Sahil for some reason and he is seen pacifying her with a hug.

Don’t they look cute together? We wonder why Megha was upset with Sahil.

Meanwhile, the current track of Imlie revolves around Imlie finding out that Atharva is not in love with her but with someone else, leaving her devastated. The show is about to have a lot of new drama and twists to keep the audiences engaged.

