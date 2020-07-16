Check out Kasauti Zindagi Kay memes on Anurag, Prerna and Komolika

MUMBAI : Memes are the newest and funniest way to express your thoughts. From Game of Thrones to Friends, several popular shows have inspired memes. While they are common in Hollywood and Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay has been a meme masters’ favourite.

Well, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernendes who play the role of Anurag and Prerna in Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Kay enjoy a massive fan following. Fans ship the onscreen couple as AnuPre. The amazing on-screen chemistry has compelled the fans to also ship the couple off-screen with the hashtag #ParIca. There have been endless rumours about the duo dating, however, there has been no clarity on the same. Although, Erica has accepted being in a relationship with someone out of the industry. Not to forget Komolika being meme master’s hot favourite.

TellyChakkar.com has laid its hand on few of the memes on the show that the fans should see.

Have a look at the memes:

