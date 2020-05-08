Check out Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya's fun dance with THIS Bollywood star kid

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and the show has always topped the TRP charts since the show has gone on – air.

The leads of the show, Shraddha and Dheeraj is been loved as a couple, and there is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances and have gained a lot of applause for their acting skills.

Shraddha began her acting career in movies where she worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd and today her role as Preeta as made her a household name.

Now we came across a video where you can see Shraddha dancing along with Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi.

The actress was hosting a movie award ceremony when she interacted with Sara Ali Khan on the red carpet and the two were dancing and having fun with each other.

The two look so gorgeous and beautiful and are having super fun while dancing.

Well, the video is filled with entertainment and will bring a smile to fans.

There is no doubt that Shraddha is one of the best actresses we have in television today.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com