Check out Mohena Singh aka Keerti of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' s sizzling performance with Sanam Johar

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

Sanam and Mohena were the most famous contestants of Dance India Dance season 3. Every performance of the two was loved by the judges.

We came across a video where you can see Sanam and Mohena dancing on the tunes of Jhanjharia from the movie Krishna.

The two sizzle with their performance and set the stage on fire. Their chemistry is hot and the judges are quite impressed with their performance.

Post the performance Mohena breaks down as she slips while doing a step but Remo tells her that she doesn’t have to cry because in spite of that she continued the dance and that’s the quality of a true dancer.

Jeetendra who came as a celebrity guest judge tells Sanam that he is such a good-looking boy and Mohena’s performance made him feel small.

There is no doubt that Mohena and Sanam had given beautiful performance on the stage of Dance India Dance.

Mohena and Sanam were finalists on the show and emerged as the 4th and 3rd runner up.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE. ZEE TV)