Check out Paras Chhabra and Jasleen Matharu's sizzling chemistry

MUMBAI: Paras was one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house, the actor was out at the sixth position, he walked away with the money in bag option, as somewhere he knew he wasn’t winning the show.

Soon after Bigg Boss ended Paras is seen on the show, Mujse Shaadi Karoge where he will be finding a suitable bride for him. Where we saw Sanjana and Heena Panchal really trying to woo Paras, on the other hand Paras seems to have a great rapoo with Jaleen.

Now there will be a task that will take place between the contestants and Paras where they will have to perform some dance.

Now Jasleen shared a video where you can see Paras and she dancing to good Bollywood numbers, and their chemistry is sizzling and they are setting the stage on fire.

Well, the audience already love the pair of Paras and Jasleen.

