Check out Paras Kalnawat aka Samar's special dance on the sets of Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts. The storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look very real.

Moreover, Rupali and Paras Kalnawat share a great bond of friendship, just like the on-screen characters of mother and son.

Sometimes, shooting for a serial can be very hectic, and the cast and crew try and have a good time off the sets.

(ALSO READ: Anupama: Anupama becomes the new head of the family)

Now, we came across a video where one can see what the team is up to behind the scenes of the show.

In the video, Paras and Aashish are doing a funny dance and the rest of the crew members are cheering for them.

Well, it is good to see them take out time to destress.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Anupama: Anupama, Vanraj and Kavya tensed with Rakhi's ultimatum Paritosh-Kinjal suffers)