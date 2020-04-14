Check out Parth and Erica's dance that will make you go aww!!

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an Indian romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and it’s one of the topmost serials on television.

The lead pair of the show Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play Prerna and Anurag, are extremely popular and has been grabbing eyeballs for their professional as well as personal lives.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumours were flying that they were more than friends but there was no confirmation about the same.

But today they share a special bond of friendship, and the fans love to watch their chemistry on screen and duo have a massive fan following.

The two have won a lot of awards for the best jodi, and their off-screen fun and masti is loved by all.

We came across a video where Parth and Erica are dancing on the song Senorita, and seems like they are having a lot of fun.

The chemistry that the two share is sizzling and it just sets the stage on fire.

Erica seems to be forgetting a few steps, and Parth is seen encouraging her to dance along.

The fans have said that it’s a treat to watch these two perform and they want to see more of them.

There is no doubt that Erica and Parth have become one of the iconic on-screen pairs on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com