Check out Priyank Sharma’s tribute to Shiamak Dhavar

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma came into limelight after participating in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11. He also acted in web shows like Puncch Beat and Holiday.



The actor, who is now gearing up for Season 2 of Puncch Beat, took over the Green Carpet at IIFA Rocks as an anchor recently. He took to social media and shared a fun video with his guru Shiamak Dhavar. Sharing the video Priyank also wrote a heartfelt caption, expressing his joy and how he will cherish this moment for forever now. During the amusing session, the actor asked his guru that is it true, that I am the best student, you ever had? To which Shiamak Davar replied by hugging him tightly and said, “my best, my Priyank, my baccha, I just love you and God bless you.”



Priyank’s caption read, “Watch this till the END! You guys have no clue HOW THIS MOMENT FEELS.NO GOD DAMN CLUE. I was just wishing that it should never end. I take a pride yes I do to be one of his students and a company member in DELHI to this TODAYYY and inshallah much more in future. SMALL THINGS GIVES YOU GREAT HAPPINESS @shiamakindiaofficial #25yearsofrulingbollywood #choreography #livingmydreams.



Take a look below:

