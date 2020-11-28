Check out Raghav's Gully Gang and it has a special connection with the movie Gully Boy!

MUMBAI: Raghav began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and he was one of the most popular contestants.

Every performance of Raghav was loved by the judges and the audiences, and even on that show, he entertained everyone.

Along with dancing, Raghav has ventured into hosting shows. He is a host on the most popular show Dance Plus 3 where he entertains the audiences with his humour and jokes.

The actor-singer-host is quite active on social media and gives his fans a sneak peek of what he is up to these days.

Raghav recently shared the photo of his Gully Gang and it has a special connection with the movie Gully Boy.

Do you remember the character Moeen Arif of Gully Boy which was played by the most talented actor Vijay Varma? A lesser-known fact is that both Raghav and Vijay share a great bond of friendship and know each other very well.

Now we came across a post where Raghav shared a picture with Vijay Verma and another friend and captioned it saying ‘Guys from the Naka, #gullygang’.

The picture has the two most talented actors in one frame Raghav and Vijay Verma. We have seen Vijay’s performance in Gully Boy and Mirzapur and Raghav’s scary act in Abhay Season 2. Well, it is too much talent in one frame and it’s good to see true friendship existing in such a competitive industry.

There is no doubt that Raghav and Vijay have reached this far with a lot of hard work and dedication, and today, they have made a fan following who give them lots of love and support.

