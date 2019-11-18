News

Check out Randeep Raii's REAL-LIFE Yeh In Dinon Ki Baat Hai moment!

18 Nov 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Randeep Raii, who rose to fame with Sony TV's Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, is one of the most loved actors on television.

The actor enjoys a loyal and a massive fan following. The audience loves him for his on-screen character as well as off-screen persona. We all know that Randeep has worked very hard to lose weight, and his transformation journey has been the talk of the town.

Randeep's dedication is applaud worthy. He is passionate about everything he takes up. Recently, we spotted a picture of him where he was very young, and let's just admit... he was as handsome as he stands today!

We are sure that the man had many girls trying to impress him... Take a look at his picture.

Doesn't he look smashing hot? 

