Check out Rashami and Salman Khan's chemistry in THIS project

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

As the show is heading towards its finale, only a few contestants are left, who are battling it out for the trophy. Now Rashami Desai is one the strong contestants of the house, and she had grabbed the headlines owing to her fights with Siddarth Shukla, and her relationship with Arhaan Khan.

Rashami Desai celebrates her 34th birthday, today. On this note, birthday girl, Rashami’s old ad with Dabangg star Salman Khan is trending on social media.

And we must say, Rashami and Salman’s fans are loving every bit of this throwback video. For the uninitiated, Rashami Desai rose to prominence with her stellar performances in serials like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and many more registered in her name.

The actress has undoubtedly received immense love and affection ever since she has been a part of Bigg Boss season 13.

he throwback ad showcases a sweet chemistry between Bhaijaan and Rashami.

The official Insta account of Rashami Desai had shared the ad while wishing Salman Khan on his birthday, on December 27, 2017. The caption of the video read, “Happy birthday to the most talented, down to earth gem of a person @beingsalmankhan lots of love always #HeartOfGold”

Check out the video below :