Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's abode in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have carved a niche for themselves in showbiz. Both of them are popular actors and have a huge fan following.

The two got married in 2018 and have been going strong since then. They live in Rustomjee Elanza, Malad West in Mumbai. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been quite active on their Instagram handle. The latter recently posted a picture of his wife which also gives a glimpse of their house. It shows their balcony and living room decorated with lights.

The actress also shared a video of the same place. She is seen with her mother and near her green coloured sofa. There is also a glance at her living room, where her fridge and a small table are seen. Rubina’s home view was shared by the actor in her previous Instagram posts. During the quarantine time, she often used to shares videos from her house. In the video, Rubina is seen in her kitchen making three different dishes. Her kitchen has an all-black setting.

Rubina and Abhinav were seen at a cosy place in their house. The two were making a special Maharashtrian sauce. The place has a mattress on the ground with a wooden background. Rubina’s house has a specially gardened balcony done by the actor herself. She posted a video on her Instagram handle on how she takes care of her plants. The balcony was seen wrapped up with lights and she further decorated it with plants. Rubina’s house has a small glass table which is seen in many of her posts. The actor utilizes it for various purposes. In one video she is seen making carrot cake on it, while in another one she is playing a game on it.

