Check out Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's wish for THIS special person

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in telly town. She rose to fame with her performance in Sanjivani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After working in the serial Parvarish, she took a break from television to embrace motherhood.

Now, she is back with a bang in the serial Anupamaa, where is the lead protagonist. The serial went on air recently and has already made a place in the audience’s heart. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa.

Recently, the actress wished Happy Birthday to a very special person in her life and wrote one of the best captions ever.

Just three days ago, it was Rupali’s little brother Vijay Ganguly’s birthday and the actress had one of the best wishes for her sibling.

The actress shared a couple of pictures of the two and wrote one of the best captions ever which was: “If u were Jerry, I was Tom, If u were Mr India, I was Mogambo, If u were Jay,I was Gabbar Singh, U were always the hero and I was either your sidekick or very happily the villain. I still love being your sidekick but now I have stopped being Shaakal I love u my little brother and I pray that u get all that u have wished for and much much more and I couldn’t have asked for a better sibling than you.”

Well, these words perfectly describe the relationship between a brother and a sister and it’s such a heartfelt post.

If Rupali is a big name in the world of acting, her little brother is a renowned choreographer in Bollywood. He has choreographed for movies like Jaaga Jassos, Tumhari Sulu, and many more. He has also won the Film Fare Award for the best choreographer.

No doubt that the siblings are a buddle of talent in acting and dancing. The two definitely give major sibling goals!

