Check out Sanjeeda Shaikh’s cryptic post amid rumours of having a four month old daughter

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are two popular names in the world of glamour. They gave major couple goals to their fans and followers. However, they are making headlines for not so happy reasons.



If media reports are to be believed, things are not fine between them and they are now staying separately because of having some issues. In between that, another piece of news related to the couple broke the internet. According to the latest reports, the couple has a baby girl who is now four months old. As per the same reports, they had opted for surrogacy through which they had the daughter. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir have spoken about the same yet. Recently, Sanjeeda has shared a cryptic note on her Instagram handle which has left everyone baffled. She writes, “I value my privacy and personal life.” Well, needless to say, she is referring to all the news surrounding her and Aamir here.



Take a look below: