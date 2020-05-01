Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s version of the song Illegal Weapon

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

The model-singer has been known to be called as Punjabi Ki Katrina since the TV reality show.

The actress has a massive fan following where the fans showed a lot of love, support and care for the actress.

Recently the actress was seen in a music video with Siddarth Shukla which broke records on the internet when it came to the viewership.

We came across a video where you can see Shehnaaz singing her won version of the song Illegal Weapon from Street Dancer.

The actress nails it as the Punjabi version sounds the same as the original track from Street Dancer.

You can see how Salman, Remo, Varun and Raghav are so impressed with her singing. Raghav tells her what is she doing in the Bigg Boss house she should be out right now and singing such songs.

There is no doubt that the actress is a fantastic singer and is very popular in Punjab for her singing.

The actress is quite active on her social media platforms and keeps her fans updated about what she is up to.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, Anupama Kumari, COLORS, VOOT)