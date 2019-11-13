News

Check out Shivin Narang's LOOK from Beyhadh 2!

13 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, American Vakani, and Kushal Tandon had the audience on the edge of their seats when they came together for Beyhadh.

People could not get over the madness that Maya, played by Jennifer, had for Arjun. When the show came to an end, there were many dissatisfied viewers, but soon, the makers announced the second season, and people have been waiting for the show with baited breath.

This time, the show's concept will revolve around hatred. It will feature Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry in the central roles.

The teasers of the show are out, and Shivin, who seems to be equally excited, recently shared his look from the show.


How excited are you to watch Beyhadh 2?
