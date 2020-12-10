News

Check out Shraddha Arya AKA Preeta's SPECIAL GIFT for onscreen mother Supriya Shukla

Kundli Bhagya co-stars Shraddha Arya and Supriya Shukla share a beautiful bond in real life

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Dec 2020 07:38 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the small screen. The daily soap has been successfully running on small screens for more than three years now. 

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Supriya Shukla among others are giving stellar performances in the show. 

We all know Shraddha is extremely close to her onscreen mother Supriya who plays the role of Sarla maa. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Here’s where Karan and Preeta will head for their HONEYMOON!

The duo's onscreen bonding is the same off-screen as well. The viewers have also seen how Shraddha and Supriya have always had kind words for each other. 

And now, Shraddha gave a special gift to her Sarla Maa and she can't stop thanking her. 

Supriya took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the beautiful gift. 

Take a look:

Well, this onscreen mother-daughter duo shares a beautiful relationship in real life as well. 

Also, we are totally in love with the cute gift given to Supriya by Shraddha.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ramona CONFESSES mixing poison in Preeta's food in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya 

Tags Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Supriya Shukla Preeta Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Abhishek Kapur Manit Joura Ruhi Chaturvedi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest