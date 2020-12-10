Check out Shraddha Arya AKA Preeta's SPECIAL GIFT for onscreen mother Supriya Shukla

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the small screen. The daily soap has been successfully running on small screens for more than three years now.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Supriya Shukla among others are giving stellar performances in the show.

We all know Shraddha is extremely close to her onscreen mother Supriya who plays the role of Sarla maa.

The duo's onscreen bonding is the same off-screen as well. The viewers have also seen how Shraddha and Supriya have always had kind words for each other.

And now, Shraddha gave a special gift to her Sarla Maa and she can't stop thanking her.

Supriya took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the beautiful gift.

Take a look:

Well, this onscreen mother-daughter duo shares a beautiful relationship in real life as well.

Also, we are totally in love with the cute gift given to Supriya by Shraddha.

