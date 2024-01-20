Check out the BTS highpoint drama in Teri Meri Doriyaann as it gears up to telecast hour-long maha-episodes! (Watch Videos)

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. It features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles as Angad and Sahiba. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Yaashraj Baweja vacating the Brar Mansion by hook and crook.

The show has gained a lot of traction owing to the mysterious drama and high voltage twists and turns. Teri Meri Doriyaann is currently showcasing a track where Angad makes Sahiba wear the ring and later, when they are alone, Sahiba tells Angad that she does not want the ring and tries to take it off. However, Angad tells her to keep it with her as a gift. Angad tells Sahiba that he has to pretend for Veer and Keerat as he wants to show them and the family that they are an ideal couple. He does not want to break their perception. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Angad and Sahiba pretend to be an ideal couple for the sake of family)

He also tells her that this has to be done else they will cancel the wedding. Sahiba also tells Angad that she has no intention of breaking relationships and agrees to cooperate with him; however she will part ways later.

Now, the show will soon gear up for a maha-episode from January 22 to January 26 of an hour. Vijayendra and the other actors have been shooting for long hours and have a huge setup of multiple cameras too.

