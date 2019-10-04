News

Check out the DIFFERENT LOOKS of Naira and Vedika from Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

04 Oct 2019 09:29 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming storyline of Star Plus’ Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a courtroom drama with Naira and Kartik fighting over Kairav’s custody. Moreover, Kartik is married to Vedika, and their marriage is going through a rough phase.

Vedika feels that Naira is pulling Kartik’s attention away from her. She is ready to accept Kairav but feels that as long as Naira is there, their relationship won’t be a happy one.

While the drama is exciting enough, the one thing that is quite a visual delight to watch is the style quotient of the two ladies. Check them out.

Show your love for Naira and Vedika in the comments section below!

