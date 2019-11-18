Check out the DIFFERENT MOODS of Pearl V Puri aka Raghbir of Bepannah Pyaar...

MUMBAI: While performance is the key to succeeding at your job, so is presentation.



Pearl V Puri impresses us with his dimples and chocolate-boy image on television, and we loved him as Mahir in Naagin 3. However, after watching him in Bepannah Pyaar as Raghbir, Pearl has the girls swooning over his expressions and looks in the show.



His fans often keep sharing moments of him from the show, and they can't have enough of him!



Pearl too took to social media to share different expressions of his as a treat for his fans...



Doesn't the handsome actor impress you too?