Check out the new Bigg Boss house which is now renovated for Mujse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Post the Bigg Boss finale, Paras and Shehnaaz will be seen on the new show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where they will find prospective grooms and brides for themselves.

The concept of the show will be where the contestants will compete to woo Paras and Shehnaaz will be living one roof and whoever will reach to the top 5, from there Paras and Shehnaaz will be choosing their partners.

We came across an exclusive picture of the house of Mujse Shaadi Karoge and the house is none other than the Bigg Boss 13 house the makers have only changed the interiors a bit.

Now it will be a nostalgic ride for Paras and Shehnaaz who have lived in that house for 4 ½ months, and have created memories over there.

The fans have already given the show a thumbs up and is enjoying the batter between the contestants, Paras and Shehnaaz.

It will be interesting to see who Shehnaaz and Paras will choose their life partners.

