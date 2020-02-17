Check out the photos of Asim and Rashami partying post-Bigg Boss finale

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss show as come to an end, and Siddarth as emerged as the winner of the show, and on the show, Asim and Rashami bonded well and created a friendship for themselves.

Now seems like it’s party time for the contestants of Bigg Boss season 13, Asim Riaz was in the top 2 and that itself is a reason to celebrate. Now that the controversial reality show is over, Asim, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai got together to party, and the pictures are such a treat for fans of the show.

Now there are videos and pictures doing the rounds where Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai celebrated together. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz was also a part of the party and a video shows them dancing together.

Apart from this, Asim Riaz also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he can be seen on a video call with rapper Bohemia.