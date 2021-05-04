Check out the prominent on-screen roles of telly actor Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: Telly actor Vijayendra Kumeria is a renowned television actor and hunk who has gained immense household fame and recognition for portraying the on-screen role of Suraj Rajvanshi and Raghav in Colors TV's - Udaan.

Vijayendra hails from Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

After graduating in B. Com. Honours, he pursued his career in Civil Aviation as a cabin crew member with leading national and international airlines. Years later, he quit the same to pursue acting as his career and had to convince his parents for the same.

Post coming to Mumbai, after immense efforts and oiling, he finally made his way into the world of showbiz by debuting before the small-screen in 2011's Hindi show Choti Bahu, portraying the marginal role of Jolly Bharadwaj. Thereafter, he went on bagging impactful on-screen roles for various Hindi shows to date.

In October 2019, he and his wife Preeti co-established their production house Kumeria Productions. The actor has come through a long route of struggle indeed!

Also Read: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame

Today, we'll take a close look at actor Vijayendra's most prominent on-screen roles that were reflected on the small-screen through various Hindi serials:

1. Sameer Deshpande in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai - Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

In 2013-14, this show used to air on Star Plus and was a hit show back then. It's story revolved around the marital affair of a small-town girl from Kullu - Pankhuri Gupta and a pampered rich lad from Mumbai - Aditya Kumar. Herein, Kumeria played the role of Aditya's uncle and Preeti's (Aditya's maternal aunt's) husband - Sameer Deshpande.

2. Rajat Surinder Sareen in Shastri Sisters

This Indian television series aired on 21st July 2014 on Colors TV. The show starred Ishita Ganguly, Sonal Vengurlekar, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Sumit Bhardwaj as the prominent leads. This was Kumeria's first-ever bagging of a parallel lead character in a Hindi show by portraying the role of Rajat Surinder Sareen. The story's plot revolved around the four 'Shastri sisters' of Alka, Anushka, Devyani and Piya, who lived with her father in Kanpur and later, got transferred to Delhi.

3. Double-roles of Suraj Rajvanshi/ Raghav Khanna in Udaan

This show was Kumeria's most crucial and poignant project. This Indian social drama television series aired on Colors TV on 18th August 2014. Suraj bagged his second parallel lead role of Suraj with Udaan in 2016, co-starring with Meera Deosthale, Vijayendra Kumeria, Vidhi Pandya and Paras Arora, who portrayed the roles of an adult Chakor, Imli and Vivaan respectively. The story's plot highlighted the issue of bonded labour in rural Indian. Vijayendra's character was pretty rough and shady herein.

4. Double-roles of Madhav Sharma/ Krish Sharma in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

This Indian television series was broadcasted on Star Bharat on 16 April 2019. It starred Helly Shah, Rajveer Singh, Vijayendra Kumeria and Pallavi Gupta in the lead roles. This show's plot revolved around the love-story of Zaroon Shah (played by Rajveer) and Saltanat Shah (played by Helly Shah). Vijyendra played the roles of Rupali's husband; Krish's father - Madhav Sharma and adult Krish Sharma.

5. Dev Parikh in Naagin 4 and 5

Kumeria claimed immense popularity by playing the lead role of Dev Parikh in both the 4th and 5th seasons of Ekta Kapoor's high-grossing supernatural drama - Naagin; opposite Nia Sharma, who played Brinda's role.

6. Darsh Rawal in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha

Currently, Vijayendra is currently playing the most crucial role of his entire career so far, by portraying the character of a blind guy named Darsh Rawal in Star Plus' new show - Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, opposite Richa Rathore, who's playing the role of Nandini.

Also Read: Casting director Kuldeep, along with his TV and film industry friends, comes forward to help people during the pandemic

Source: Internet