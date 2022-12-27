Check out the rockstar looks of Shabir Ahluwalia, Shaheer Sheikh and Abrar Qazi, post the leaps of their show

MUMBAI: Television has been one of the most loved and watched mediums of the Indian audiences. They have been loving the new shows, twists in the old ones and the character transformations immensely over the years.

Shows like Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Kundali Bhagya have been on the topmost spot and have high ratings. The storyline and characters of the show are quite identifiable by the audiences and they love the new looks the characters keep experimenting with from time to time.

Lets take a look at some of the top actors who have transformed and taken on amazing rockstar like looks post their show going into leap.

Shabir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya

e TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character. Shabir essays the role of Abhishek.

Here is a glimpse of his transformation;

Abrar Qazi in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' started as a passionate love story between Rudraksha Khurana who is a famous rockstar, and Dr. Preesha Srinivasan who is a gynecologist, falls in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together. The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a 20 year leap, where Rudra and Preesha are now dead and the story focuses on Nayantara and Samrat. Adnan plays the role of Rudraksha Khurana.

Shaheer Sheikh in Woh Toh Hai Albela

Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in this feel-good show. This is the first time they are sharing the screen, and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

