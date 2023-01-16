Check out the salary earned per day by the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI :StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.

The show is earning a lot of praise after the leap as the audience got to see Sargun and Abrar in different avatars. The show now also has a new cast other than them.

Today, we bring to you information about how much the new cast earns. So check out their salaries below:

Poorva plays the character of Revati. This character had left her mark in the show before the leap as one of the strongest grey character. Her per day salary is rs35,000.

Bharat plays the character of Mohit. His character is one of the new characters in the show and it surely brings the freshness that was needed. Bharat earns rs30,000 per day.

Pratichi plays the character of Malti who is Nayantara and Ishani’s mother. Pratichi earns rs28,000 per day.

Jayati plays Aliya’s character who is Revati’s daughter. In the past, Aliya was shown as a kid and the role was played by Maisha Dixit and she was very much loved for her character. Jayati’s per day salaray is rs25,000.

Swati Sharma plays the role of Ishani in the show. Ishani is Nayantara’s sister and someone who is very different from Nayantara in many ways. Swati has really impressed the audience with her looks and acting skills. Her per day salary is rs30,000.

Runav Shah’s character is of Chintu, Ishani and Nayantara’s adopted little brother. His per day salary is rs15,000.

Akshita plays the role of Kiara and the viewers are loving her for her performance and looks. Her perday salary is rs25,000.

Abrar plays the role of Samrat, who is Preesha and Rudraksh’s son. Samrat’s look in the show is very unique and slowly people are loving the way his love story is budding with Sargun’s character. Abrar’s salary per day is rs60,000.

9. Sargun Kaur Luthra

Sargun plays the character of Nayantara, an introvert girl who is poles apart from Samrat’s character but eventually we know that they are going to fall in love. The viewers are loving Nayatara and Samrat’s budding love story. Sargun’s per day salary is rs60,000.

Milind plays the character of Raj, who was Rudraksh’s apprentice. Raj earns rs30,000 per day.

