Check out the special connection between Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor

Jannat is a huge name in the world of television and she has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all and now recently she shared a special photo with Shraddha and shared the fondness she has for her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 18:53
Check out the special connection between Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Last she was seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” where she surprised the audience with the way she performed the stunts and she became the finalist of the show.

Jannat has started her career at a very early stage of her life when she was barely 4 -5 years and at that time she was part of a few Bollywood movies and one of it was Shraddha Kapoor’s movie “Luv Ka The End” where she has essayed the role of Shraddha’s younger sister.

 Also Read - MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions"

Now after many years, Jannat and Shraddha bump in a part and they two were happy to meet each other after 12 years, since the movie was released.

Jannat shared a photo with the actress and captioned it saying “Us 12 years apart, Love you Shraddha Kapoor”

To which the actress replied saying “You na, didn’t want to let go of our hug last night”

Well, the two really share a special bond with each other and have always been supportive and have shared their fondness for each other on various occasions.

 The fans are waiting to watch them together back on screen as one is a huge name in Bollywood and the other on television.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ- Mr.Faisu is MESMERISED by Jannat Zubair’s BEAUTY

 

Jannat Zubiar Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ka The End YRF Yash Raj Films Khatron Ke Khiladi Colors Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Take a look at how Ankit Gupta got into his new character ‘Jahan’ for Color's new show Junooniyat
MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.Ankit Gupta, who played the role of...
Here's a beginner's guide to apply a perfect makeup base 
MUMBAI: The backbone of any makeup look, the foundation lives true to its name. If the groundwork of your makeup is...
Is all between the Parineeti co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!x
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo expresses her pain to Arjun
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Here are ways to look well-groomed and polished without makeup
MUMBAI: Makeup can be a fun way to express yourself with colours and sparkle to jazz up a look. But sometimes, you just...
Recent Stories
SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg, Kuttey gets a poor response at the box office and more; a look at the trending entertainmen
SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg, Kuttey gets a poor response at the box office and more; a look at the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Take a look at How Ankit Gupta got into his new character of Jahan for Color's new show Junooniyat
Take a look at how Ankit Gupta got into his new character ‘Jahan’ for Color's new show Junooniyat
Is all between the Parineeti co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!x
Is all between the Parineeti co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!x
Faisal Shaikh reveals how his boss cut his salary for two months for this shocking reason; reveals how much business he does tod
Faisal Shaikh reveals how his boss cut his salary for two months for this shocking reason; reveals how much business he does today
Exclusive! Priyanka Aacharya to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
Exclusive! Priyanka Aacharya to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behavior towards her father and tells Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behavior towards her father and tells Sumbul Touqeer Khan that she doesn’t have a voice of her own in the game
These divas from Imlie gather for a Social Media Trend; check out their killer moves
These divas from Imlie gather for a Social Media Trend; check out their killer moves