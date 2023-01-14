Check out the special connection between Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Last she was seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” where she surprised the audience with the way she performed the stunts and she became the finalist of the show.

Jannat has started her career at a very early stage of her life when she was barely 4 -5 years and at that time she was part of a few Bollywood movies and one of it was Shraddha Kapoor’s movie “Luv Ka The End” where she has essayed the role of Shraddha’s younger sister.

Also Read - MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions"

Now after many years, Jannat and Shraddha bump in a part and they two were happy to meet each other after 12 years, since the movie was released.

Jannat shared a photo with the actress and captioned it saying “Us 12 years apart, Love you Shraddha Kapoor”

To which the actress replied saying “You na, didn’t want to let go of our hug last night”

Well, the two really share a special bond with each other and have always been supportive and have shared their fondness for each other on various occasions.

The fans are waiting to watch them together back on screen as one is a huge name in Bollywood and the other on television.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ- Mr.Faisu is MESMERISED by Jannat Zubair’s BEAUTY