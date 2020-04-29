Check out the special name given to Parth by Amna

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has come a long way in his career. The actor has been in the showbiz world for quite some time now and made a name for himself.

Parth is of the most handsome and charming actors of the small screen whose chocolate boy looks are to die for. The actor surely knows how to make everyone go weak on their knees, for his handsome looks by sharing amazing pictures on his Instagram handle.

The actor’s chemistry with his co-star Erica off-screen and on-screen has grabbed the headlines; the duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship but they have never denied or confirmed it.

On the other hand, Aamna Sharif rose with her performance as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and till today her pairing with Rajeev Khandelwal is considered to be the best on-screen couple.

Currently, the actress is ruling the television screens with her performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Now of the main reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and fun and masti the stars have off-screen.

Recently in an interview, Aamna revealed that she calls Parth sleeping beauty as he can sleep at any time and anywhere.

She further said that she told Parth that he is truly blessed with this quality in him because not everyone can sleep the way he does.

She also said that there are scenes where they control their laughter but at the end the give a good shot as that’s what actors are meant to do.

Parth and Aamna are really good friends off-screen and that can be seen in the various social media posts that they share.

