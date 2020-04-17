Check out the TB video of Arijit Singh from Fame Gurukul

MUMBAI: Fame Gurukul was a singing reality show way back in 2005 and the show was judged by Javed Akthar, Shankar Mahadevan and Kay Kay Menon.

The show was similar on the lines of Bigg Boss where the contestants had to perform every weekend but live under one roof.

Who would have known that one of those contestants would become one of the most popular and successful singers in our country.

Arijit Singh is one of the top singers today and he started his journey from this reality show.

He was one of the contestants on the show but didn’t emerge as the winner but years later is ruling the film industry with his songs.

Now we came across a video from the show and it seems like his audition from the show.

The singer not only sings the song from Tere Naam but also dances a bit. His voice back then was so soulful that it would touch one’s heart.

There is no doubt that the singer has come up after various struggles and hardships.

Today every music director wants to work with him and every director wants him to sing a song in his movie.

He has won several awards for his singing talent and ever song of his is a chartbuster.

A few years back he had grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Salman Khan in an award show and post that tiff he hasn’t yet sung for the actor.

This video clip from the reality show teaches one that if you have talent in you and if one works hard, eventually success will come your way.

