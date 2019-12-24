Check out the top clicks of Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan touched 8.5 million likes on her 9 top pictures on Instagram recently and the actor obviously cannot keep calm.

She has become an inspiration for many ladies and girls. She is the only diva from television who had walked in Cannes. This makes her fans proud. She sing very well. Her singing talent was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

After participating and performing well in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the lady became the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 11. Post the show, she was seen in a glam avatar in a music album. She was noticed by soap czarina Ekta Kapoor and was offered the role of iconic vamp Komolika in the reboot of Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Hina has featured in a music video Bhasoodi with Sonu Thukral, and a short film titled Smart Phone. She has also bagged a Bollywood project and a short film titled Soulmate. That's not all. Hina also loves to sweat it out in the gym to maintain her perfect curves. She regularly posts pictures and videos on her Instagram page and keeps her fans updated about her daily activities.

Hina's transformation from ideal bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to stylish vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 not just impressed fans but the critics as well.

Have a look.