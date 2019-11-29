Check out the WEDDING JOURNEY of Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul…

MUMBAI: Television’s bad boy, Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kumkum Bhagya) and his wife Kanchi Kaul (Ek Ladki Anjaani Si) are definitely one of the cutest couples of the telly world.



After dating each other for a few years, the couple got hitched in November 2011, and their relationship has been a smooth one. They both are a part of the small screen and have worked in the movies also. Just like the couple, their love story is beautiful as well.



On July 23rd 2014, the couple welcomed their first baby, Azai. The couple welcomed their second child, Ivarr Ahluwalia on February 18th, 2016. With their love, relationship, and family growing stronger with every passing day, let’s take a look at their journey so far through pictures…