Check out the winner list of all seasons of Nach Baliye

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The concept of the show is where you have to perform with your partner on the show.

The show has evolved when it comes to the dancing styles or the tough judging of the judges. The type of dance performance has changed drastically over the period of time.

Here we bring you the list of winners of all the seasons of Nach Baliye.

Season 1

The winners of the show were Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar whereas the first runner up was Poonam Narula and Manish Goel.

Season 2

The winners of the show were Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala, whereas the first runner up was Yash Tonk and Gauri Tonk.

Season 3

The winners of the show were Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali, whereas the first runner up was Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Avasthi.

Season 4

The winners of the show were Shaleen Bhanot and Daljeet Kaur, whereas the first runner up was Naman Shaw and Megha Gupta.

Season 5

The winners of the show were Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, whereas the first runner up was Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

Season 6

The winners of the show were Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi,, whereas the first runner up was Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

Season 7

The winners of the show were Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar whereas the first runner up was Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai.

Season 8

The winners of the show were Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi whereas the first runner up was Sanam Johar and Abigail Jain.

Season 9

The winners of the show were Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary whereas the first runner up was Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani.