Check out the winner list of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Checkout the winners of all seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
25 Apr 2020 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The show is currently airs the 10th season and many celebrities are seen as contestants. The gripping episodes have kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

It’s a stunt-based reality show and over the years it has become a brand on television. Bollywood mega superstar Akshay Kumar had lifted the curtains of the show by being the host for Season 1, 2 and 4.

While the 10th season is on and we are unaware of who the winner is, here we bring you the list of winners throughout the seasons.

Season 1

The winner of Season 1 was model turned actress Nethra Raghuraman whereas Urvashi Sharma was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

Season 2

The winner of Season 2 was viva singer Anushka Manchanda whereas  Jesse Randhawa was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

Season 3

The winner of Season 3 was television superstar Shabir Ahluwalia whereas  Ritwik Bhattacharya (was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

Season 4

The winner of Season 4 was Bollywood actress  Aarti Chhabria whereas  Mauli Dave was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar.

Season 5

The winner of Season 5 was television actor Rajneesh Duggal whereas  Gurmeet Choudhary  was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

SEASON 6

The winner of Season 6 was television and Bollywood actor Aashish Chaudhary whereas  Meiyang Chang was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Season 7

The winner of Season 7 was television actor Sidharth Shukla whereas Sana Saeed was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. 

Season 8

The winner of Season 8 was television actor Shantanu Maheshwari whereas Hina Khan was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Season 9

The winner of Season 8 was choreographer  Punit Pathak whereas Aditya Narayan was the first runner up. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The 10th  season is still and let's see which contestants will join this list.

