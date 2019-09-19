News

Check out THESE actors who rose to fame after MTV Splitsvilla: Arjit Taneja, Aly Goni, Sana Sayyad, and others

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most popular reality shows.

The show has a one-of-a-kind concept that revolves around love connections, bonds, and engaging in politics to win the game.

The series has been quite successful and is currently in its 12th season.

The project has given fame to many youngsters and aspiring actors to showcase their talent on camera.

Here is a list of people who tasted fame after Splitsvilla and are now working in different shows on Indian TV.

1.      Arjit Taneja



Arjit participated in the 6th season of Spiltsvilla. Although he did not win the show, he surely made his presence felt. He bagged shows like KumKum Bhagya and Kaleerein. He is currently a part of Colors’ Bahu Begum as a lead.

2.      Aly Goni



Yes, Aly too was a Splitsvillan. He participated in season 5 and was an entertaining contestant on the show. He is now called as Balaji camp’s lucky charm, as he is seen doing cameos in almost all Ekta Kapoor shows. His stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi was quite appreciated. Currently, he is a part of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye with his ex-flame Natasa Stankovic.

3.      Suyyash Rai



Suyyash was seen in the second season of the show. He has become a known name in the industry for his performances in Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani and Badtameez Dil. He also went ahead to participate in controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

4.      Shravan Reddy



Shravan participated in the 7th season of MTV Splitsvilla. He ended up being the runner-up. He became quite famous after his stint in the show and went ahead to feature in shows like Jersey Number 10 and Krishnadasi. He is now charming the audience with his performance in MX players web-series Thinkistan.

5.      Prince Narula
 


After winning Roadies, Prince participated in Splitsvilla 8. Prince was a hot favourite throughout the season and also won the show, post which he was offered Bigg Boss. Currently, he is flaunting his dance moves along with his baliye Yuvika Chaudhary in Nach Baliye 9.

6.      Sana Sayyad



Sana too was a part of Splitsvilla 8. She played quite well and ended as a runner-up. She is now a renowned name in television. She bagged a show titled Papa By Chance as a lead. She is currently seen in Star Plus' Divya Drishti, where she is playing the titular role.

Other contestants who made a mark and tasted popularity are Naina Singh of Splitsvilla 10, currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea, and Zaan Khan of Splitsvilla 8, who is proving his acting chops in Zee TV’s Humari Bahu Silk.

Mayank Gandhi, Ayaz Ahmed, Paras Chhabra, Utkarsh Gupta, Vishal Karwal, and Karan Khanna too became household names, courtesy MTV Splitsvilla.

Who do you think will win the current season?
