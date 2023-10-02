Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Durga in Colors TV’s Durga Aur Charu

Colors’ Durga Aur Charu recently started and is immensely loved by the audience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 13:37
MUMBAI: Aurra Bhatnagar plays the character of Durga. But, before Aurra was finalized, there were other actresses who refused the role. Read on to know more.

Colors’ Durga Aur Charu recently started and is immensely loved by the audience. It is the sequel of the show Barrister Babu. The plot is about Durga and Charu who are separated after their parent's sudden demise. Watch the sisters grow in two completely different households and circumstances.

Aurra Bhatnagar plays the character of Durga. The audience love her in the character and her performance.

But, before Aurra was finalized, there were five actresses who were offered Aurra’s role and they could not take up on the offer for some reason.

Here are the names:

Harshita Ojha


She is a popular name and was last seen in the show Veera. But somehow she did not fit the role so was not finalized.
Spandan Chaturvedi

She gained major fame with the show Udaan as a child artist. She was highly appreciated and praised for her performance in the show. She was also offered the role of Durga but she refused for some unknown reason.

Ruhanika Dhawan

She rose to fame with Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was highly loved and praised for her role of Ruhi. She does not wish to pursue television currently so refused the role.
Aakriti Sharma

She has been seen in various shows and gained major fame with the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She was offered the role but she somehow did not fit the role so was not gone ahead with the role of Durga.

Myra Singh

The makers were keen on casting Myra for the role of Durga but she had already signed another show so could not go ahead with Durga aur Charu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


    


 

