Check out these cute videos of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim that make them a perfect couple

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. The duo is loved by the audiences and has many fan clubs to their name.  Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there where working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago. As we all know, Dipika had taken part in Bigg Boss 12 and was the winner of the show.

Now the two are considered as one of the most loveable couples of the television industry.  As we all know that Shoiab keeps doing Tik Tok videos, and the actor is quite pro at it.

We came across some cute and adorable videos of the Shoiab and Dipika where they look adorable and meant for each other.

The videos are filled with lots of love and cuteness.

Check out the video below :

