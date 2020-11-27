Check out these rehearsal and BTS videos of Shehnaaz and Siddharth from Shona Shona

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz are one of the most loved couples on television. They grabbed the headlines for their stint in the Bigg Boss season 13, and since then, the audience loves to see them together.

The season was a huge success, and one of the reasons was Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s friendship. Viewers loved their fun banter, and they used to frequently trend them online using several #hashtags.

Their relationship was special in many ways, as they used to fight a lot and then quickly patch up. Fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos online. Viewers miss watching them together, and when Siddarth came on Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, the audience missed watching Shehnaaz along with him.

The two also appeared in a music video Bhula Dunga, which is creating history when it comes to viewership.

Now, once again, the two are seen in Tony Kakkar’s new song Shona Shona, where they look adorable and cute together.

We came across two videos where they are practising the dance steps of the song.

In one video, they are very seriously doing the steps.

But in the other video, they have a cute moment behind the scenes.

Fans have commented saying that the two are the perfect pair and it is high time they start dating each other.

Well, the love for Siddarth and Shehnaaz hasn’t decreased, and the two still have a massive fan following.

