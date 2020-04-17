Check out these UNSEEN pictures of the Ramayan cast

These unseen pictures of Ramayan cast will mesmerize you. Take a look.
MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many old shows have returned to TV to entertain viewers and Ramayan is one of them.
Ramayan re-run has brought back the old era and citizens are totally enjoying watching the mythological series on the small screen. While the show is on-air, fans are equally excited to know more about the yesteryear actors. Here are a few unseen pictures from their on-screen and off-screen lives. Let’s revisit at some of these moments.
Sita with her sisters
Lakshman and Hanuman
Ram, Lakshman and Sita
Ram, Lakshman and Sita – Now
A rare picture of Ram and Lakshman
Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan getting awarded
One with the Ramayan creative team
When Lakshman called Raavan his Santa Claus
Credits: TOI
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?