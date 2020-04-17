News

Check out these UNSEEN pictures of the Ramayan cast

These unseen pictures of Ramayan cast will mesmerize you. Take a look.

17 Apr 2020 08:55 PM

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many old shows have returned to TV to entertain viewers and Ramayan is one of them.

Ramayan re-run has brought back the old era and citizens are totally enjoying watching the mythological series on the small screen. While the show is on-air, fans are equally excited to know more about the yesteryear actors. Here are a few unseen pictures from their on-screen and off-screen lives. Let’s revisit at some of these moments.

Sita with her sisters

Lakshman and Hanuman

Ram, Lakshman and Sita

Ram, Lakshman and Sita – Now

A rare picture of Ram and Lakshman

Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan getting awarded

One with the Ramayan creative team

When Lakshman called Raavan his Santa Claus

Credits: TOI

Ramayan Lakshman Hanuman Ram Arvind Trivedi

