Check out this video from when Siddarth Shukla won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house and thus emerged as the winner of the show. Since day one, the actor left his mark on the audience, though he was also known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues. Time and again, he got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep trending hashtags related to him online.

Siddarth also won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. We came across a video from when the actor had lifted the trophy.

In the video, you can see him competing for the last task against Mukti Mohan and Sana Saeed. The three were tied to a chain and had to unlock themselves using a key.

Luck favoured Siddarth. In the first attempt itself, he could open the lock.

There is no doubt that Siddarth has the qualities of a winner.

Check out the video below.