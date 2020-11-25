Check out what Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha wants to learn from Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are two of the most successful shows on television.

The leads of the shows, Sriti Jha - Shabbir Ahluwalia and Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards and have gained appreciation for their performances. They have several fans clubs dedicated to them.

Now, we came across a video where one can see Shraddha and Sriti engaging in fun banter on an award show. Sriti reveals what she wants to learn from Shraddha.

In the video, one can see Shraddha and Sriti having fun with an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Pritam Singh. Sriti asks Shraddha to teach her romance, to which Shraddha replies that since her partner Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) hasn’t come yet, she has the permission to romance whomever she wants. She then hugs Sriti.

Well, in real life, the two are very cordial with each other and share a great rapport of friendship, which can be seen in the video.

