Check out what Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj aka Karan gifted his reel life brother Manit aka Rishabh

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is entertaining the audience with his performance as Karan in Kundali Bhagya and the show is one of the most successful shows on television and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Preeta and Karan.

The audience loves their chemistry and the show is always topping the TRP charts. Dheeraj has a lot of fans and has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

In the show, Dheeraj is extremely close to his co-stars and he shares a great rapport with each other and they have a good friendship bond.

Dheeraj especial has a special connection with his on-screen brother Manit Joura aka Rishabh of Kundali Bhagya.

Now we came across a post where Manit thanked Dheeraj for gifting him his most special and loved glasses.

Dheeraj in return called his look Gangster look. Well, it’s so good to see so much understanding and camaraderie between the co-stars of the show.

