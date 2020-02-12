Check out what Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’s WRAP UP party looked like…

MUMBAI: Colors’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush (Swastik Productions) has been mired in controversy for spreading 'distorted religious information'.

Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans had also asked Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to impose a ban on the telecast of the television series for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community. The Valmiki community had earlier staged a protest in Punjab during which a youth was shot at but was later operated upon.

Well, the show recently went off-air and actor Vinit Kakar, in an interview with us had already mentioned how amazing an experience it was to play Meghnad Indrajeet and that since he has been a part of mythological shows, he was very clear in his head that if at all the show will churn out a narrative around the chapter of Ramayan, he would want to play Meghnad Indrajeet.

Well, the show had its wrap up party and here is a glimpse of the same.

Won’t you miss watching the show?