Check out what Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fame Kaveri Priyam will be doing on the New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is popularly known for her role Kuhu Rajvansh in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The show had a good run for more than a year and went off-air in the month of October.

The actress became a household name for the show and garnered a huge fan following over time.

The diehard fans of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke are dearly missing the entire star cast. While fans are awaiting the actors to announce their next, the actors are keeping themselves busy by chilling with their family and friends.

New Year is just a few days away and everyone is in a mood to party with their family and friends.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kaveri and asked her about her New Year plans.

Kaveri said, "I will travel somewhere outside the city maybe with my girl gang."

Well, Kaveri has her plans sorted for the New Year's and it sounds quite fun.

On the work front, Kaveri is yet to announce her next project. The actress said that she is still waiting for the right offer to come her way.

