Check out who is after Priyal Mahajan AKA Purvi's life on the sets of Molkki

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Molkki is working wonders on the small screen ever since the beginning. The show is just a few days old and the intriguing storyline has left the viewers hooked to the screen.

Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan are seen in the lead roles on the show. The onscreen jodi's age gap is quite huge in real-life and also as per the show's story, however, the viewers are loving this brand new on-screen jodi.

Priyal plays the role of Purvi on the show and has been doing complete justice to her character.

The actress also keeps sharing some fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the sho leaving the viewers curious.

We all know how Purvi is seen taking care of Virendra's kids. However, they have been giving a tough time with her ever since she has married Virendra.

And now, Purvi has shared a beautiful picture where she seems to be having a gala time with the two cutie pies. Rithvik Gupta and Anushka Sharma are playing the role of Manas and Juhi on the show.

Take a look:

Purvi also mentions in the caption how the two little ones are after her life. Well, it seems Priyal along with Rithvik and Anushka.

