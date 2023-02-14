Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.

Aishwarya has reshared a lovely picture and it looks like she was celebrating Valentine’s Day with hubby Neil Bhatt. But someone third is also in the frame. And it is none other than Vihaan Verma who essays the role of Mohit in their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out the picture with the funny caption below;

Looks like Vihaan seems to be the third wheel between Aishwarya and Neil on their V Day date. What do you think?

