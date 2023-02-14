Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day

Aishwarya has reshared a lovely picture and it looks like she was celebrating Valentine’s Day with hubby Neil Bhatt. But someone third is also in the frame.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 11:32
Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai takes matters in her own hands, steals data from the computer

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.  

Aishwarya has reshared a lovely picture and it looks like she was celebrating Valentine’s Day with hubby Neil Bhatt. But someone third is also in the frame. And it is none other than Vihaan Verma who essays the role of Mohit in their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out the picture with the funny caption below; 

Looks like Vihaan seems to be the third wheel between Aishwarya and Neil on their V Day date. What do you think?

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Virat have a discussion regarding Sai, Virat regrets his actions towards Sai

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 11:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani reveals to Savi that Virat is her biological father
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu is jealous of Tanisha and Ayaan, and is in turmoil about her feelings!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi asks Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu and make him her dad for real
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
MUMBAI : It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couple in...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16