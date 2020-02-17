Check out who is Shehnaaz's first groom for her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

MUMBAI: Post entertaining everyone in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz and Paras soon will be seen on Colors' new show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi where they both will be looking for grooms and brides for themselves.

The show will begin today and will air from 10: 30 and the fans of Shehnaaz and Paras are eagerly waiting to see them back on screen. Where the other contestants have taken a break post-Bigg Boss Paras and Shehnaaz is back in action.

Check out the first glimpse of the show where the host of the show Manish Paul greets Shehnaaz and asks her that not 24 hrs are over since Bigg Boss ended, and she is back on the show, to which Sana says that like how Bigg Boss chathe the, now Shehnaaz chahti hai hoga.

When Manish asks her how many grooms she would like to have, she said 2- - 25 and first groom of Shehnaaz is none other than a close friend and Shehnaaz gets shocked to see him.

At the end, Manish says that he loves their chemistry.

It will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will be able to find a suitable groom or no.

Check out the video below :